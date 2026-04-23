EU imposed sanctions against Kalashnikov Concern’s General Designer Vladimir Lepin

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. The European Union has included Vladimir Lepin, General Designer of the Kalashnikov Concern, in the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, as follows from a EU Council resolution published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The document reads that the sanctions were imposed for his position as general designer at a company that develops and manufactures military equipment, including rifles, missiles, and vehicles.

In addition, Sergey Sakhnenko, General Director of the United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation of Rostec, and Igor Nasenkov, General Director of the Technodinamika holding company (part of Rostec), were added to the sanctions list. Sanctions have also been imposed on Olga Sokolova, who, according to the document, is the CEO of a company that produces the FPV drones Boomerang, Osa, and Bryus-1.