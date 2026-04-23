Russia, Kyrgyzstan remain strategic partners, allies — Japarov

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia and Kyrgyzstan have been and remain allies and strategic partners, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov stated during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

"We are bound by historical ties of friendship. We have been and remain strategic partners and Russia’s main ally," he said. Japarov recalled that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will hold a summit in Kyrgyzstan this year. "In this regard, we look forward to your visit, to your participation in the SCO summit," the Kyrgyz leader noted.

He also emphasized that the current meeting with Putin in Moscow "presents a good opportunity to discuss bilateral issues."