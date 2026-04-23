EU imposes sanctions against Belarusian Oil Company

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions against the Belarusian Oil Company, the Volat-Sanjiang company and China Space Sanjiang Group, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The restrictions were introduced as part of the approved 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

According to the document, the Belarusian Oil Company's management is directly appointed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and therefore the company is associated with the Belarusian government.

China Space Sanjiang Group is blacklisted as a co-founder and partner of Volat-Sanjiang, which, according to the document, produces wheeled chassis for military equipment, including multiple launch rocket systems manufactured by the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant.

As the European Commission previously noted, this is the first time a Chinese state-owned company has been subject to restrictions under the sanctions regime against Belarus.

According to the document, the company "forms part of and supports the military and industrial complex of Belarus by being involved in the development, production and supply of military technology and equipment.".