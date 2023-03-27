Nitric acid unit damaged in Ukrainian attack on chemical plant in Gorlovka, says mayor

DONETSK, March 27. /TASS/. A chemical plant in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under attack from Ukraine last night, and a nitric acid unit was severely damaged, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko reported on Monday.

"Last night, neo-Nazi Ukrainians shelled the Stirol state-owned unitary enterprise (in Gorlovka’s Kalininsky district). The nitric acid unit was severely damaged in the attack, with the gas vent line being partially destroyed," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

The office of a power supply facility was damaged as a Ukrainian shell hit the roof of the building.