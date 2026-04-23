Russia’s Filin-I system detects UAVs operating on non-standard frequencies — STC

KUALA LUMPUR /Malaysia/, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Filin-I drone detector is one of the best devices in terms of attack detection versatility and it is capable of detecting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operating on non-standard frequencies, a spokesperson for the developer, Special Technology Center (STC), told TASS at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international exhibition of arms and military equipment in Malaysia.

"Today, the Filin-I is one of the best devices in terms of attack detection versatility. This device detects virtually all drones, including new bands and innovative solutions. Our device differs from all others in that its operating range is continuous: if an enemy shifts its frequency away from the standard one, the Filin senses it. While inexpensive analogs that do not conduct radio reconnaissance, when the frequency shifts, stop receiving it and become ineffective," the STC spokesperson stated.

When a threat is detected, the detector emits an audible signal - the hoot of an eagle owl. "This was a successful solution, since the signal of an approaching object, imitating the call of an eagle owl, provides additional concealment in combat situations. Military personnel note that the device helps people survive. The Filin-I is a complex technical device, and its audible signal is just one element," the company noted.

The DSA exhibition is being held in Kuala Lumpur from April 20-23. STC products are presented as part of the joint Russian exposition of the arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec).