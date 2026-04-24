EU resorts to coercion of sovereign states in 20th sanctions package — Russian mission

BRUSSELS, April 24. /TASS/. In its 20th package of unlawful sanctions against Russia, the European Union has resorted to economic coercion and the extraterritorial application of sanctions against sovereign states cooperating with Russia, the Russian Mission to the EU said, commenting on the latest package imposed by the bloc.

"The European Union has once again demonstrated its complete disregard for international law and the UN Charter, despite its loud declarations in their support. Moreover, for the first time within the framework of the new ‘package,’ the EU has introduced a so-called ‘anti-circumvention instrument.’ Under it, Brussels has granted itself the right to unilaterally restrict the export of certain goods and technologies from the EU to third countries, baselessly claiming that these countries present a ‘high risk’ of circumventing anti-Russian sanctions. This is, in essence, economic coercion and the extraterritorial application of EU restrictions against sovereign states aimed at harming our country," the Russian diplomatic mission said.

The mission also recalled that only sanctions introduced by a decision of the UN Security Council are legitimate. "All others are unilateral coercive measures, or in essence arbitrariness and aggression, which run counter to international law, the UN Charter, and the norms and principles governing peaceful relations between states," Russian diplomats stressed.

The boomerang of the European Union’s 20th sanctions package will return to its authors, and all unlawful actions against Russia will receive an appropriate and timely response, the mission said.

"Russia’s economy has a significant margin of resilience, which is confirmed, among other things, by the successes of the Russian army in the course of the special military operation. At the same time, EU officials would do well to reflect on the future of the European Union’s economy and the entire European project. This is especially true amid the destabilization of global energy markets, when EU bureaucracy is imposing a ban on the purchase of Russian hydrocarbons on EU member states instead of focusing on the well-being of ordinary European citizens. Economic realities and time will put everything in its place — the ‘boomerang’ will return to those who launched it so recklessly. We would like to emphasize that all unlawful actions by the European Union against our country will undoubtedly receive an appropriate and timely response," the Russian diplomatic mission said.