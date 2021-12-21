Putin joins video linkup ceremony of delivering latest nuclear subs to Russian Navy

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the start via a video linkup to the ceremony of raising the naval flags aboard the latest nuclear-powered submarines Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk during the Defense Ministry’s enlarged board meeting on Tuesday.

The ceremony of hoisting the naval flags aboard the improved Project 955A (Borei-A) first serial-built strategic nuclear-powered underwater cruiser Knyaz Oleg and the Project 885M (Yasen-M) first serial-built nuclear-powered sub Novosibirsk was held in Severodvinsk in Russia’s northwest. Putin watched the ceremony via a video linkup while Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko were present at the subs’ launch site.

"Today the naval flags are being hoisted aboard the nuclear-powered submarines Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk and the new missile-carrying submarines are entering service with the Navy," the head of state said.

The Russian leader thanked the workforce of the Sevmash Shipyard where the two cutting-edge nuclear-powered subs had been built. Putin called the submarines’ armaments "a formidable strike force" and specified that the sub Knyaz Oleg was furnished with Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles while the multi-purpose underwater cruiser Novosibirsk carried Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles and was capable of both fighting naval targets effectively and delivering precision strikes against ground facilities.

The nuclear-powered subs Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk will soon join the Russian Pacific Fleet, "substantially boost its combat potential, provide Russia’s security and reliably defend its national interests in the World Ocean," the Russian president stressed.

As the Russian president said, the construction of submarines of the 885M and 955A series will continue and the Sevmash Shipyard will build and deliver another five Borei-A and six Yasen-M nuclear-powered underwater cruisers to the Navy.

"We will be ramping up the pace of upgrading the Navy and will be building up advanced surface ships and underwater vessels of various projects and classes and simultaneously developing coastal defense infrastructure and, of course, enhancing military personnel’s social guarantees and raising the prestige of military professions," Putin said.

The Russian leader cited the example of Captain First Rank Maksim Shpirko, the Novosibirsk underwater missile cruiser commander, in whose family seven members served in the Navy in various years and all of them were officers. As the head of state said, this a true example of keeping the Navy’s glorious traditions, devotion and faithfulness to the Fleet and the Motherland.

Russia’s latest nuclear-powered subs

The Knyaz Oleg is the first serial-built strategic missile submarine cruiser of the modernized Project 955A (code Borei-A). It was laid down on July 27, 2014 and floated out on July 16, 2020. As part of state trials, the nuclear-powered sub successfully test-fired a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile from the White Sea against the Kura proving ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula on October 21, 2021. Compared to the baseline Borei series, Borei-A subs feature better acoustic stealth, maneuvering and deep-sea running capabilities and an improved armament control system.

Out of 10 subs targeted for construction (three Borei and 7 Borei-A submarines), five underwater cruisers have been built (with four of them operational in the Russian Navy) and another five are under construction. Each sub carries 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Novosibirsk is the first serial-built nuclear submarine of Project 885M (code Yasen-M), laid down on July 26, 2013 and floated out on December 25, 2019. Seven Project 885M submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest. The seventh and eighth hulls of the nuclear-powered submarines of this Project, the Voronezh and the Vladivostok, were laid down on July 20, 2020. The Project Yasen-M lead submarine Kazan was delivered to the Russian Navy on May 7, 2021. The Severodvinsk, which is the Project 885 (Yasen) lead and sole underwater cruiser, was delivered to the Russian Navy on June 17, 2014. Project 885/885M submarines are armed with Kalibr-PL and Oniks cruise missiles as their basic strike weapons.