Second US-Russian presidents’ summit to improve relations between two states — AmCham

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. American businesses are looking forward to the second summit between the US and Russian presidents in hopes of improving relations between the two countries, AmCham Russia President and CEO Robert Agee said.

"Despite the fact that there is dialogue, there is a desire to improve relations, we have seen many attempts. Nevertheless, the level of sanctions has not yet changed. <…> We expect that when the second summit takes place, I think improvements will begin from there," he told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.