Russia and Equatorial Guinea discuss cooperation within OPEC+, exploration

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and Equatorial Guinea discussed cooperation between the two countries as part of OPEC + in the field of oil production, geological exploration and in the electric power industry. This is according to a statement issued by the Russian Energy Ministry following the meeting of Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov with the Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Oburu Ondo on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

The parties discussed the interaction of the two countries in the framework of OPEC+, as well as through the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the ministry says.

"GECF plays an important role for the gas industry. Today it is necessary to increase the authority of the forum and the importance of gas for work in the energy market," Shulginov said as quoted by the press service.

The ministers also considered issues of cooperation to expand presence of Russian companies in Equatorial Guinea, in particular, in the field of oil production, geological exploration and the electric power industry.

The second Russia-Africa Summit, along with an economic and humanitarian forum, is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Similar to the first such event in 2019, the summit is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development."