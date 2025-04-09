Russian Emergencies Ministry to send two more cargo planes with aid to Myanmar

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Two cargo planes from the Russian Emergencies Ministry carrying humanitarian aid will travel to quake-stricken Myanmar on Wednesday, head of the ministry’s Combined Rescue Team Sergey Vorontsov said.

"Today we are awaiting and ready to greet two more aircraft from the Russian Emergencies Ministry with humanitarian aid for local residents. The shipment will also include tents, clothes, basic necessities, as well as larger mobile power stations, necessary to supply electricity to social facilities and the region’s infrastructure," he said.

Russia previously sent two planes loaded with 67 tons of aid to the country.

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. The Thai Meteorological Department said its magnitude was 8.2. The first quake was followed by another one, with magnitude 6.4. The death toll in Myanmar has climbed to 3,600. Thailand was also affected by the quake with underground tremors felt in China and Vietnam.

A search-and-rescue operation continues on the site of the only collapsed building in the Thai capital. The total number of quake victims in Bangkok, according to TASS’ calculations, has reached 36.