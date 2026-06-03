Russian ministries mulling imported steel excise

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Issues related to a possible excise tax on imported steel are being explored together with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and an appropriate decision will be made in fall, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Issues are being discussed with the Ministry of Industry and Trade on this aspect," he said.

The decision on this matter will be made in fall, the deputy minister noted. "We will make the final decision by fall, as part of the budget process," Sazanov added.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.