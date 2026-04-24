Aoun, Netanyahu may arrive in Washington within 3 weeks — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expects that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun may arrive in Washington for peace talks within three weeks, he said while answering reporters’ questions at the White House.

The US president confirmed that Israel and Lebanon had agreed, with US support, to extend the ceasefire for three weeks. "Three weeks. And the leaders [of Israel and Lebanon] will most likely be coming here during that time," Trump said.

On April 16, he announced that Israel and Lebanon were introducing a 10-day ceasefire. In Trump’s view, this arrangement could lead to lasting peace between the two countries. The US leader said he is inviting Aoun and Netanyahu to the White House in the coming days for talks on peace.