Trump plans to invite Russian president to G20 summit in December — WP

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in December, The Washington Post (WP) reported, citing sources in the US State Department.

"No formal invitations have been issued at this time, but Russia is a G20 member and will be invited to attend ministerial meetings and the leaders’ summit," a senior administration official said.

According to administration officials, Trump "has been clear that Russia is welcome to attend all G20 meetings as the United States focuses on delivering a successful and productive summit."

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told reporters at the United Nations headquarters that Russia had been invited to participate at the highest level in the G20 summit, which will be held in Miami, Florida, on December 14-15. Responding to a question about who would represent Russia at the G20 summit, Pankin said that clarity on the matter would emerge closer to the date of the event.