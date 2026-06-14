Australia outscores Turkey 2-0 in 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. The Australian national football team defeated Turkey 2-0 in their opening group stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goals were netted by Australia’s forward Nestory Irankunda (on the 27th minute of the match) and midfielder Connor Metcalfe (on the 75th minute of the match).

The teams from Australia and Turkey share Group D at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the United States and Paraguay. Earlier this week, the US squad stormed past Paraguay 4-1.

Australia is set to play its next match against the United States on June 19 and later that day Turkey is set to face off against Paraguay.

This is Australia’s 7th appearance at the FIFA World Cup tournaments and the team’s best result was to reach the stage of the Last 16 at the 2006 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. The Turkish football team qualified for the World Cup tournaments for the third time and in 2002 it won the bronze medals of the quadrennial world championship.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.