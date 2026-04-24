US considers strikes on Iranian targets in Strait of Hormuz — CNN

NEW YORK, April 24. /TASS/. The US military is developing plans to carry out strikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported.

According to its sources, potential US targets could include the Islamic republic’s mine-laying vessels and fast attack craft. The US military is considering striking targets in the area of the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and the southern part of the Persian Gulf. As CNN noted, while for much of the first month of hostilities the United States primarily conducted strikes on targets far from the strait, the new strategy envisions that bombing will be concentrated on strategically important waterways.

It is also possible that US forces may target dual-use facilities and energy infrastructure in an effort to persuade Iran to return to the negotiating table, CNN sources added.

Another potential scenario involves the United States carrying out targeted strikes aimed at Iran’s military command and officials who do not support Tehran’s participation in negotiations with Washington. Among possible targets, CNN sources named Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of Iran’s armed forces) Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi.