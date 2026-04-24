Nuclear drills by France, Poland will not intimidate Russia, lawmaker says

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Joint nuclear exercises by France and Poland will not intimidate Moscow, Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on Defense, told TASS.

The media reported earlier that Paris and Warsaw planned to conduct joint air force exercises over the Baltic Sea involving Rafale fighter jets "equipped with nuclear warheads" to simulate strikes against targets in Russia.

"As for these drills, it’s absolutely clear to us that using aircraft and nuclear weapons against a country that has the world’s best air and missile defenses would in fact mean nuclear suicide. That said, these drills cannot intimidate us, but such plans mean that our relations with France and Poland, which have always been far from perfect, are going to be even more unfriendly," Kartapolov noted.