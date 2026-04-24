MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces, under orders from Kiev, are engaging in widespread destruction across the frontline zones under Ukrainian control, stated Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for crimes committed by the Kiev regime.

"When Kiev claims that Russian troops are deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, they are being fundamentally disingenuous. The areas controlled by Kiev are being razed to the ground even before any military engagement occurs there," he asserted. Miroshnik emphasized that the directive to "reset to zero" - a euphemism for complete destruction - applies to all in the zone, from civilian populations and housing to vital infrastructure and supporting systems.

He further criticized Kiev’s political regime, highlighting its "disregard for human rights not only of residents in Russian regions but also of the Ukrainian citizens still officially registered as such." "The Ukrainian leadership is openly mocking the populations of frontline territories, imposing forced evacuations and launching a mechanism of ‘total cleansing’ of areas it cannot control militarily," the diplomat stated.