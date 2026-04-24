LUGANSK, April 24. /TASS/. Losses of the Ukrainian armed forces have increased in the areas of several settlements in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past week as a result of combat actions by Russia’s Battlegroup Center, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to him, Kiev is also suffering severe losses near the Verkhnyaya Tersa locality in the neighboring Zaporozhye Region.

"Ukrainian militants continue to suffer heavy losses near Verkhnyaya Tersa. I would also like to note that Ukrainian militants are currently sustaining major losses in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, where our Battlegroup Center operates. First of all, these are the settlements of Pokrovskoye, Velikomikhailovka, and Andreyevka. Ukrainian militants have been suffering increased losses in these areas since the beginning of this week," he said.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that the Ukrainian armed forces, counterattacking in the Zaporozhye sector, were suffering heavy losses near the Verkhnyaya Tersa settlement.