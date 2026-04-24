MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The information on the number of civilians affected by Kiev’s attacks that was provided by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is "a big lie," Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large tasked with overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, said at a briefing.

"The Westerners make every effort to ignore and hush up or distort these horrible numbers, particularly with the help of UN officials," he pointed out. "For instance, the data that the UN high commissioner for human rights made public a while ago claims that the number of affected civilians did not exceed 3,000 in 2025 and that 95% of them were people residing in areas controlled by the Kiev regime. Undoubtedly, this is a big lie because more than 6,000 people were injured and over 1,000 were killed by Ukrainian militants in Russian territory alone last year," the diplomat stressed.

Miroshnik pointed out that the lie had a clear practical goal. "It creates an illusion of impunity for [Vladimir] Zelensky and provides Western officials with the opportunity to deceive their taxpayers and spend their money to fund the Kiev regime’s crimes rather than to ensure the development of their own countries," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large emphasized.