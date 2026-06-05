West's silence about Zaporozhye, Bushehr NPPs normalizes attacks on nuclear facilities

VIENNA, June 5. /TASS/. The West’s silence about attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and Iran’s Bushehr NPP makes such incident a routine thing, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"For a whole year, Western countries have been trying to sweep under the rug the fact of attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. <...> By doing this, Western countries have directly contributed to a situation where attacks on nuclear facilities have become normal in the 21st century," he said at an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Artomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to the diplomat, the recent attack on the Barakah NPP’s power generator was not an isolated case but part of a dangerous trend when attacks on nuclear facilities become a routine. This tendency, in his words, can be traced back to 2022 when Ukraine began regular attacks on the Zaporozhye, Novovoronezh, and Smolensk nuclear power plants.