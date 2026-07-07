IN BRIEF: Kremlin spokesman speaks on special military operation’s goals, NATO summit

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed Russia’s progress in its special military operation, prospects for achieving the operation’s goals, Moscow’s communication with Washington, and NATO’s summit in Ankara in his daily briefing on Tuesday.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

On special military operation

- NATO’s transfer of another weapons package to the Kiev regime will do nothing to stop Russia from achieving the goals of its special military operation: "Ukraine keeps requesting new types of weapons, both defensive and offensive. This will in no way impede the special military operation or stop us from achieving its goals."

- The situation surrounding Ukraine can shift to a peaceful track once Kiev makes some tough decisions: "The process can move onto a peaceful path as soon as the Kiev regime demonstrates goodwill and readiness to make the tough choices that need to be made."

- Russia views a diplomatic solution to the conflict as the preferred outcome but "since the Kiev regime is unwilling to engage in a peaceful process, the special military operation will continue until all our goals are achieved."

- The Russian Armed Forces continue to liberate Russia’s regions: "Right now, operations continue to liberate Russian regions, including the Donetsk People’s Republic."

- Russian forces are creating a security zone along the border with Ukraine: "Our armed forces keep working to establish a security, or buffer, zone. This work will continue."

- The liberation of the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic was an important strategic and tactical achievement: "By gaining control of Konstantinovka, the army took a very important step tactically and strategically."

On communication with US

- Russia maintains communication with the United States: "We are talking with the Americans through working channels."

- Moscow hopes that Washington's efforts to help resolve the Ukraine conflict peacefully will succeed: "We hope that their efforts aimed at bringing the entire situation onto a peaceful track will eventually succeed."

On NATO summit

- Russia will closely monitor reports from the NATO summit in Ankara: "Undoubtedly, this event is of great interest, to us too. We will certainly follow all news reports and updates coming from Ankara," he said.

- The statements on Russia that were made ahead of the NATO summit were confrontational: "During preparations for the summit, we heard a lot of statements that concerned our country. Unfortunately, those statements did not mention constructive cooperation and dialogue but were rather confrontational."