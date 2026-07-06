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Military operation in Ukraine

Air defenses destroy 116 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within 12-hour period

In particular, drones were intercepted over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Omsk, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Krasnodar and Moscow Regions, the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Republic of Crimea

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted 116 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a 12-hour period on Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:00 a.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on July 6 alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 116 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Omsk, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Krasnodar and Moscow Regions, the Republic of Bashkortostan, the Republic of Crimea, and over the Black and Azov Seas," the ministry said in a statement.

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Russia's domestic policyMilitary operation in Ukraine
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