Lifting of Turkey sanctions, assessment of talk with Putin: Trump's comments

ANKARA, July 7. /TASS/. The United States intends to lift its sanctions against Turkey imposed after Ankara had bought Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, President Donald Trump told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump also praised a July 4 telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that both Moscow and Kiev are committed to a settlement in Ukraine.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the American leader.

Lifting of sanctions against Turkey

The United States intends to lift unilateral sanctions against Turkey, imposed earlier due to Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems: "We're going to be taking the sanctions off."

Assessment of the conversation with Putin

" I had a very good talk with President Putin."

Settlement of the conflict in Ukraine

An end to the conflict in Ukraine may seem unlikely now, but sometimes it is at such moments that a settlement takes place: "It does not seem likely now, but sometimes with wars it happens what is least likely."

Both Moscow and Kiev are committed to a settlement in Ukraine: "We had a long talk [with Putin], it lasted a long time. And I also spoke with President [Vladimir] Zelensky right after that. I think they both want to make a deal. I think we're going to it settled, hopefully soon."

The situation around Greenland

Greenland should be under the control of the United States: "That should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark."

Greenland is "an important part [of the world] for the United States," with "it's surrounded by China ships and Russian ships."

Disagreements about Greenland's membership worsen relations between the United States and other NATO countries: "That's what hurt my relationship with NATO."

US-European relations

The United States could withdraw all its troops from Europe, given its approaches to relations with Washington: "We could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe because as you probably noticed, Europe's a very different place than it was 20 years ago, a lot different, much different.."

"They better be careful with immigration and energy. If they're not careful with those two things, you're not going to have a Europe anymore."

The United States does not rule out a further reduction in the number of its troops in Europe: "I was very disappointed with NATO.".