Ukrainian spy sells his smartphone to Russian intelligence for month's worth pay

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. A Ukrainian intelligence operative has agreed to hand over his work smartphone to Russian intelligence services for a sum equivalent to his monthly salary, TASS has learned from Russian security services.

"Russian security services have managed to gain access to Ukraine’s military intelligence databases, namely to the phone of an administrator of a well-known GUR [Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense] website trying to persuade our service members to switch sides," the source said. "For a payment equal to his monthly salary, a member of Ukrainian military intelligence agreed to provide access to his phone, connected to a bot."

Now, Russian special services are performing operative actions in connection with the information they received.