WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer for national teams and a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, played his final FIFA World Cup match of his career. In that match, Portugal lost to Spain 0-1 in the Round of 16.

Ronaldo has played in 27 FIFA World Cup matches. This is the second-highest total in tournament history. Only Argentinian forward Lionel Messi has played in more matches, with 30 appearances. Ronaldo has scored 11 goals, only one of which came in the knockout stage - in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Croatia (2-1).

On the eve of the match against Spain, Ronaldo announced that this FIFA World Cup would be the last of his career. His best result was a fourth-place finish at the 2006 tournament.

Ronaldo is 41 years old. He is a five-time Champions League winner, European champion, and two-time Nations League winner. He also holds the record for the most goals scored in the history of the European Championships, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup. Since December 2022, Ronaldo has played for Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia. Throughout his career, he has also played for Sporting in Portugal, Manchester United in the UK, Juventus in Italy, and Real Madrid in Spain.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being held in the US, Canada, and Mexico. For the first time, 48 teams are participating. The tournament will conclude on July 19. The defending champion is Argentina.