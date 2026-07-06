UAC sees no need to replace SSJ-100 avionics — CEO

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) does not see the need to replace foreign avionics in non-import-substituted SSJ-100 aircraft, CEO Vadim Badekha told reporters at the Innoprom exhibition.

"Regarding foreign components in the avionics of the non-import-substituted version of the Superjet - there is currently no such problem. It works, it is serviced and repaired. Just as foreign avionics on foreign aircraft flying in Russia now is functioning, maintained and operated — there are no problems there; this issue has long been resolved," he said.

"Perhaps the main factor that has truly limited the operation of previous versions of the Superjet is the issues with the engine. As of today, that issue has also been resolved; there will be no such problems for the next several decades," Badekha added.