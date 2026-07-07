MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North destroyed 79 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a Slovenian-made M-55 tank, 26 R-18 (Baba-Yaga-class) octocopters and five ground robotic vehicles of the Ukrainian army in its areas of responsibility over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup North Spokesman Vasily Mezhevykh reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 195 troops, a Slovenian-made M-55 tank, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle and seven motor vehicles," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 38 Ukrainian UAV control posts, 79 fixed-wing UAVs, 26 R-18 octocopters and five ground robotic vehicles, he specified.