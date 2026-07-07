Indonesia sees huge technological advantages of Russia in oil and gas supplies — minister

YEKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Indonesia sees huge technological advantages of Russia in oil and gas supplies, Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said at a session within the framework of the 16th Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition. Indonesia is a partner country of Innoprom.

"Oil and gas. We see huge technological advantages of Russia. Indonesia has a large domestic market," he said.

"I am grateful to Russia. The forum (the Russia-Indonesia Industrial Dialogue Business Forum - TASS) and the exhibition itself are organized at a high level, and we see huge benefits from our participation. I held a meeting with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov and discussed a wide range of issues. Most importantly, how we can reach a common understanding on how to address the challenges that business owners face," the minister noted.

Indonesia calls on the business community to "do everything to develop bilateral trade and economic relations," he added.

"We are seeking partners from Russia. The growth in trade turnover must be fully capitalized on in the future," Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita pointed out. "From Russia we receive fertilizers, aircraft, and machinery. We need to use new technologies. Indonesia aims to become the fifth-largest economy in the world."

Innoprom

The 16th Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition is taking place from July 6 to 9 in Yekaterinburg. The partner country is the Republic of Indonesia. The organizers are Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and the Government of the Sverdlovsk Region. TASS is the event's general news agency.

From September 9 to 11, Innoprom will also be held in India (New Delhi), and from September 30 to October 2 in Belarus (Minsk).