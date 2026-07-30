Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 1.01% to 2,259.7 and 897.03 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 2.4 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.771 rubles.

As of 10:30 a.m. Moscow time (07:30 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 1.4% at 2,268.6 and 900.56 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was down by 0.8 kopecks at 11.787 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.4% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,246.07 points.