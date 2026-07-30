Russia's ice cream exports rise by 27% in 1H 2026

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia increased its ice cream exports by 27% in volume terms and 18% in value terms in the first half of 2026, reaching about 10,000 metric tons worth approximately $43 mln, the federal Agroexport center reported.

"According to expert estimates, Russian ice cream exports totaled about 10,000 metric tons worth approximately $43 mln during the January-June 2026 period (excluding June data for the EAEU countries). Compared with the same period last year, exports increased by 27% in volume terms and by 18% in value terms," the statement said.

The top five importing countries during the period were Kazakhstan (more than $12 mln), Uzbekistan (more than $9.5 mln), Belarus (about $8 mln), Mongolia (more than $3 mln), and Abkhazia (about $2.5 mln).

Overall, Russia exported ice cream to more than 50 countries worldwide in 2026. Among the more "non-traditional" buyers, Agroexport highlighted Senegal, Ecuador, India, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries.