Putin calls support for domestic exporters priority for Russia

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Supporting Russian manufacturers that export their products is a priority for the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Director General of the Russian Export Centre (REC) Veronika Nikishina.

She described how the support is being provided and expressed confidence that it would contribute to Russia’s prosperity. "That is exactly how it will be," Putin agreed. "It is one of our priorities, and it certainly remains so," he added.

Russian regions must show an interest in supporting exporters, the head of state added. Nikishina pointed to certain problems while discussing the overall improvement in the situation regarding support for the regions and the exchange of experience among Russia’s constituent entities. "Regional authorities need to be interested," Putin stressed.

Among the problems, Nikishina cited local manufacturers facing the lack of foreign-language websites among other things. "[Foreign buyers] do not understand what is being offered," Putin said.