US officials uncertain if NATO summit in Ankara will 'go smoothly' — TV

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. US officials are uncertain whether the NATO summit in Ankara will "go smoothly" amid a tense atmosphere and President Donald Trump’s frustration with allies' behavior, CNN reported, citing sources.

Still, according to the broadcaster, "European leaders hope to exit the Ankara meeting without a major explosion, planning new defense pledges to allay Trump’s anger."

Meanwhile, the US president said in late June that he planned to attend the NATO summit in Ankara out of respect for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Except for the fact that it was being held in Turkey by President Erdogan, I don't think I would have gone to it," Trump noted.

The Turkish capital of Ankara will host the NATO summit on July 7-8. Washington has repeatedly criticized its European allies over their stance during the US-Israeli war against Iran.