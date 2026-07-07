Ukrainian attacks kill 38 Russian civilians, including child, in past week — diplomat

LUGANSK, July 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks killed 38 Russian civilians, including a child, over the past week, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"A total of 308 civilians were affected by Ukrainian Nazis’ attacks in the past week: 38 people, including a child, were killed, and 270 others, among them eight minors, were injured. <...> The highest number of civilian casualties was recorded in the Belgorod, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions and the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics," he said.

According to Miroshnik, most civilian casualties in Russia were caused by Ukrainian drone strikes, which accounted for 95% of all reported casualties over the past week.

The Ukrainian armed forces continued to ignore international humanitarian law, targeting medical facilities and vehicles, Miroshnik went on to say. In particular, three ambulance workers were injured when a drone struck their car in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic; another three medical workers suffered injuries in a similar attack in the Zaporozhye Region. A rural health post was damaged in the village of Semyonovka in the Kherson Region.

Ukrainian forces also used drones to lay mines. "A 17-year-old was injured after an explosive device detonated in Pervomaisk in the Lugansk People’s Republic. A mine explosion near the administration building in the town of Rylsk, Kursk Region, injured four local officials and two passersby. A 32-year-old tractor driver was injured after hitting a mine in a field near the village of Olgovka," Miroshnik specified.

Ukraine launched almost 5,000 projectiles at Russian territory in the past week, the official added.