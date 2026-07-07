NATO effectiveness declining due to restricted cooperation in defense industry — MFA

ANKARA, July 7. /TASS/. Restrictions on cooperation in the defense industry within NATO weaken the alliance’s effectiveness and its response capabilities, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said ahead of the official launch of the NATO summit in Ankara.

"Collective defense remains the core of NATO, yet the strategic environment is shifting. Threats are multi-domain, faster, and more complex. Traditional metrics no longer capture this reality. What matters now is output: deployable capability, industrial capacity, and operational readiness. A stronger European contribution is essential - but restrictions on defense-industrial cooperation undermine efficiency and slow response. These constraints have become strategic liabilities. European defense initiatives must remain fully inclusive of all NATO Allies," Fidan wrote on his X page.

The minister stated that "the real issue is not only how we respond, but how we organize cooperation in a way that reflects today’s realities."

"The Ankara Summit will guide the Alliance in aligning its structures with the world it faces. The decisions taken in Ankara will not merely address immediate challenges - they will shape the Euro-Atlantic security environment for the years ahead. Turkey’s objective is clear: a more coherent, more capable, and more resilient Alliance," Fidan pointed out.