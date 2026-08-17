Novak instructs agricultural, energy sector development programs be kept under supervision

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has instructed that macroeconomic indicators be monitored and that development programs for agriculture and the fuel and energy sector be kept under close supervision, according to materials summarizing a meeting on the current economic situation published on the Russian government’s website.

"Alexander Novak instructed that detailed monitoring of key macroeconomic indicators continue and that issues related to coordination of development programs for the agricultural and fuel-and-energy sectors be kept under close supervision in order to maintain the momentum of economic growth," according to materials.

The economy grew by 0.6% over the past six months, signaling a return to a growth trajectory, according to estimates by the Economic Development Ministry.

The meeting also addressed indicators for industry, construction, wholesale trade, freight turnover, and consumer activity.

"In particular, consumer demand (retail trade, paid services to the population, and food services) grew by 4.8% in the first half of the year. It was noted that the labor market remains stable: the unemployment rate in June stood at 2.2% of the workforce. Real household income continued to rise in the second quarter," according to materials.