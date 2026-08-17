China hopes Russia will continue creating favorable conditions for investment — envoy

KAZAN, August 17. /TASS/. Beijing expects Moscow to continue creating favorable conditions for Chinese investment, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said at the "SPROUTS: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum.

During the Russian-Chinese business dialogue, the diplomat noted the development of mutual cooperation between the two countries. "Russian enterprises are also leveraging Chinese investment and production capabilities" as a valuable platform, he said.

"We are happy to enter special economic zones and receive tax incentives. And we hope that Russia will continue to create favorable conditions for Chinese investment," the ambassador added.

TASS is the general information partner of the "SPROUTS: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" forum.