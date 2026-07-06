Belgium appeals FIFA decision to rescind US striker Balogun's red card

WASHINGTON, July 6. /TASS/. The Royal Belgian Football Association has appealed FIFA’s decision to overturn the red-card disqualification of US striker Folarin Balogun ahead of Monday's US-Belgium Last 16 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, The Athletic news web portal reported citing a source on Monday.

According to the source, the Belgian side submitted an official request to FIFA appealing the organization’s decision to clear the US striker to play in the match set for July 6.

The Athletic reported earlier that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee had decided to scrap Balogun's disqualification, allowing him to play in the second knockout stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Belgium.

"USA striker Folarin Balogun will be available to play in the co-host’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday at Seattle Stadium," the FIFA announced in its official statement. "By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year."

Following a published video review, Balogun was slapped with a red card after he appeared to drive his cleat into the ankle of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemovic in their match during the Round of 32 at the world championship.

Reuters news agency reported earlier in the day citing its sources that Balogun's red-card ban was scrapped after US President Donald Trump personally urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the case.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Trump dismissed the idea that he ordered the chief of the world’s governing body of football to rescind the foul.

"All I did was ask for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul," US President Trump told media at the White House. "I didn’t tell him [FIFA President Gianni Infantino] what to do. I can’t tell him what to do."

"I’ve never seen anything like it," Trump said. "So, I saw the play, and I’m a person that loves sports and was a good athlete. I understand sports really well. Really well."

"That wasn’t a foul. That wasn’t even an infraction. That was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. You can’t take your foot and properly place it on somebody else’s foot when you’re going full speed. These were two great athletes that got tangled up," the US president added.

However, the European governing body of football, UEFA (the Union of European Football Federations) issued a statement later in the day stating that FIFA ‘crossed the red lines.’

"Yesterday’s decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line," the UEFA’s statement reads.

"Football, like any other sports, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition. Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not," according to the statement. "A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted. It is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension."

"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined. Equally, such decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition."

"We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision," UEFA snapped back in response to FIFA’s decision ahead of the Belgium-US match on July 6.

Belgium and the United States will square off tonight at Seattle Stadium.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is be the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.