Fire in Kaluga Region, 452 UAVs target Russia: new Ukrainian attacks

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 452 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during the night over Russian regions, as well as the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A UAV attack caused a fire at an industrial facility in the Dzerzhinsky district of the Kaluga Region.

TASS has compiled the key developments.

Attack scale

- During 12 nighttime hours, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 452 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, as well as the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry said.

- The drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Volgograd, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tula, Moscow, and Krasnodar regions, as well as Crimea and the Sea of Azov, the Black Sea.

- The attempted Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow became the largest in the past two years, according to TASS calculations based on information released by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

- According to him, more than 430 UAVs headed toward the Moscow Region this night.

- Sobyanin said that most of them were neutralized by air defense systems at distant approaches, while 36 enemy UAVs were destroyed near Moscow.

- The mayor later said on Max that three more UAVs heading toward Moscow had been destroyed.

- Air defense systems destroyed six Ukrainian UAVs over the Kaluga Region overnight, Regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Max.

- Eleven Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted over the Ryazan Region, Regional Governor Pavel Malkov said on Telegram.

- Air defense systems destroyed 14 Ukrainian UAVs over the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Max.

- Air defense forces and mobile fire teams in the Kherson Region destroyed 52 Ukrainian attack drones, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

Aftermath

- A UAV attack caused a fire at an industrial facility in the Dzerzhinsky district of the Kaluga Region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Max.

- According to preliminary information, no casualties occurred.

- In the Voronezh Region, falling UAV debris damaged three private homes, two garages and two cars, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Max.

- No casualties have been reported so far.

- A 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman sustained multiple shrapnel wounds in Ukraine's strikes on the settlement of Yubileyny near Kursk, according to Governor Alexander Khinshtein.