Russia deploys Newton hybrid power station for EW systems in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian troops have begun to use the Newton hybrid power station designed to ensure the long-term autonomous operation of electronic warfare (EW) systems in field conditions in the special military operation zone, a spokesman for Phoenix 9 Company that produces electrical equipment for EW stations told TASS.

"Our new device - the Newton hybrid power station - is being successfully used in the special military operation area. The system consists of a generator coupled with a storage battery. This is completely our innovation designed to reduce gasoline consumption several-fold and simultaneously provide power to powerful electronic warfare systems - up to 20 channels," he said.

The hybrid power station weighs 36 kg and is capable of powering an autonomous communications post. It can also be used in dugouts powering both powerful household devices of up to 2 kW - like an electric kettle and a 15 W phone charger, the spokesman noted.

The Newton hybrid power station has been launched into batch production, he said. "About 100 such devices have been delivered to the special military operation area. The latest variant provides power of up to 30 kW/h per seven liters of gasoline," he said.

The hybrid power station has received positive feedback from Russian troops, the spokesman said.

"One of Akhmat [commando unit] fighters used the Newton to power a communications repeater while he was away. He planned to leave for a short term but came back eight days after. He thought that nothing would work but discovered that the station was operating properly and, moreover, had more than a liter of gasoline. Had a simple electric generator been used, gasoline would have run out in 10 hours," the company said.

The new device can operate for more than a month if equipped with solar panels, it said.