Death toll in Venezuelan earthquake tops 3,500

CARACAS, July 6. /TASS/. The number of people killed by the devastating earthquake in Venezuela on June 24 has reached 3,535, President of the National Assembly (parliament) of the Bolivarian Republic Jorge Rodriguez said on the X social network, citing government data.

According to the government’s daily bulletin, 16,740 people were wounded, while 17,854 lost their homes. A total of 190 buildings were razed to the ground, and 856 were seriously damaged. A total of 25,016 patients have completed their treatment in hospitals. Assistance was provided to 86,794 affected families, and 9,603 metric tons of food were distributed to those affected.

The earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two series of tremors measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded about 40 seconds apart. Their epicenters were located 10 kilometers apart in Venezuela's Yaracuy state.