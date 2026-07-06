Shooting incidents on US Independence Day claimed 100 lives

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. One hundred people were killed and 340 more were injured by gunfire during the three-day US Independence Day celebrations, the Gun Violence Archive nonprofit organization reported.

"This July 4 weekend has had a near-record number of mass shootings - 20 - which has not happened since the record year of 2021. Total aggregate numbers of all shot or killed for the weekend - 100 killed, 340 injured," the organization said in a post on its X page.

Gun Violence Archive noted that these figures are preliminary and may change.