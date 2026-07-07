MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Petro-Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and took control of the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,540 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,540 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 205 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 210 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 225 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 360 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 475 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 65 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikiye Prokhody, Izbitskoye and Zakharovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Volnaya Sloboda, Khoten and Mirlogi in the Sumy Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle and eight motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Shchurovo and Rubtsy in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Olgovka and Podliman in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Nikolayevka, Pershomaryevka and Orekhovatka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 225 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 20 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 360 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobropolye, Novofyodorovka, Annovka, Svetloye and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 360 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 475 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 475 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka, Malomikhailovka, Gavrilovka and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Danilovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 475 personnel, six armored combat vehicles and nine motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Muzykovka and Zelenovka in the Kherson Region and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 65 Ukrainian military personnel, nine motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s port infrastructure over past day

Russian forces struck port infrastructure and energy sites used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck port infrastructure, energy sites and logistics centers used by the Ukrainian army, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 144 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 797 Ukrainian UAVs, 27 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 797 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 27 US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 11 guided aerial bombs, 27 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two Neptune long-range missiles and 797 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys six Ukrainian naval drones in past 24 hours

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed six Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed six unmanned surface vessels of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 176,303 unmanned aerial vehicles, 664 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,060 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,754 multiple rocket launchers, 35,672 field artillery guns and mortars and 65,824 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.