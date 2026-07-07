MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Ukraine's allies are losing interest in the country because they see that it is running out of human and economic resources, Chairman of the presidium of the all-Russian organization Officers of Russia, Hero of Russia Major General Sergey Lipovoy told TASS.

"They’re not helping, they’re killing Ukraine. They’ve already destroyed the economy, effectively destroying all the reserves and resources that existed on Ukrainian territory. And today, interest in Ukraine is gradually waning, because they see that Ukraine is already running out of both human and economic resources. In fact, Russia is confidently advancing, and even in Europe, they’re saying that Russia can’t be defeated. And their favorite ploy is: ‘Let’s sit down at the negotiating table, let’s negotiate,’" Lipovoy said.

According to the Hero of Russia, such proposals are a political ploy, necessary to accumulate resources and resume hostilities against Russia.

Earlier, TASS published calculations based on data from the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance, which showed that the country’s foreign and domestic public debt has more than doubled since the beginning of 2022, from $97.96 billion to $208.97 billion. It was noted that foreign debt has increased particularly sharply, from $57.2 billion to $162.73 billion. billion, or almost three times. Of this amount, Ukraine owes approximately $10 billion to the International Monetary Fund, the rest to various allied countries.

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) calculated that it could take approximately 35 years to repay the existing debt alone.

Furthermore, the country is experiencing an acute labor shortage, as previously stated by Ukrainian Economy Minister Alexey Sobolev. According to Ukrainian experts, many working-age men are entering the shadow economy to avoid conscription, while parents are seeking to evacuate pre-conscription-age young men from the country. The government also acknowledges the labor shortage. Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko stated that the country's economy needs an additional 4.5 million people.