START-3, US rhetoric on Ukraine, Russia’s interests — senior diplomat’s remarks

ZVENIGOROD, July 6. /TASS/. Russia is not looking to start a fight with anyone, but will thwart all infringements on its vital interests and attempts to use the language of ultimatums, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the 24th PIR Center International School on Global Security.

In his words, US rhetoric is drifting farther and farther away from negotiations on Ukraine. The United States has opted for an arms race, abandoning compliance with the limitations set out in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), he added.

TASS collected the deputy foreign minister’s key remarks.

Collapse of Euro-Atlantic security model

The conflict in Ukraine has led to the collapse of the Euro-Atlantic security model: "The conflict in Ukraine, which was provoked by the West and largely planned by this group of countries, has led to the inevitable breakdown and collapse of the Euro-Atlantic security model."

US stance on Ukrainian conflict

"The warmonger party, represented by the ruling circles of Britain, Germany and France, as well as the leadership of the EU and NATO, seeks to win over the Americans, who - judging by their rhetoric and recent actions - are increasingly moving away from the concept of resolving the Ukraine issue through negotiations and compromise."

Washington "in fact aligned themselves with Europe’s stance on how to approach the conflict in Ukraine" at the recent Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. "We’ll see what the NATO summit in Ankara will bring, which is about to kick off."

Europe’s militarization

Europeans’ statements about their readiness for dialogue with Russia are merely a diversionary tactic: "Recent statements by Europeans about their readiness to resume dialogue with Russia are nothing more than a diversionary tactic. The aim of the European Union and its member countries is to increase their role as the militarized vanguard of the anti-Russian West and to preserve the Kiev regime as an instrument of constant military pressure on Russia."

"The military preparations of the Europeans, carried out under the slogans of an 'impending high-intensity war' with our country, are difficult to perceive as anything other than preparations for armed aggression against Russia," Ryabkov added.

Russia has no aggressive plans and seeks no conflicts, but is ready to retaliate against any encroachments on its vital interests: "We do not seek conflict, we do not have aggressive plans against anyone. However, we will undoubtedly fight back against any encroachments on our vital interests, as well as attempts to use the language of ultimatums with our country."

Dialogue with US

The United States has opted for an arms race, abandoning compliance with the limitations set out in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START): "In fact, we have seen boastful claims about the ‘demise’ of the treaty but it seems the choice has been made in favor of an arms race."

Moscow and Washington must agree to respect each other’s interests for any kind of strategic dialogue to take place: "The appropriate conditions for launching interaction are refraining from encroaching on each other's fundamental interests, a willingness to work comprehensively to reduce the potential for conflict on the basis of equality, mutual consideration of concerns, and the resolution of fundamental contradictions."