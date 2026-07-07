MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Contrary to statements by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, intensified Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory are only delaying negotiations and the conclusion of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, political scientist and international relations expert Vladimir Karasev told TASS.

According to him, moreover, the longer the conflict escalates, the more territory the Russian Armed Forces will liberate.

Earlier, the Finnish president stated in an interview with the UK daily Financial Times that NATO countries support Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory. He claimed that intensified strikes could help spur negotiations on the conflict resolution. "The intensification of terrorist attacks and strikes by the West, carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces, on Russian territory will actually push back any prospects for reaching an agreement and any prospects for concluding any peace agreements. The more the West escalates its strikes on the Russian Federation, the more territory will be liberated from Kiev's control, and the end of the military conflict will be delayed further," Karasev said.

He added that Stubb is the first Finnish president in decades who has been unable to build relations with Russia. The country’s accession to NATO has only increased tensions, the border security regime has been tightened, which has harmed the European country’s small businesses targeting Russian tourists. "I don’t think the Finns expected this, especially since many Finns still miss Russian tourists. Their businesses are closing, and small businesses are suffering. Therefore, I think Stubb is trying to curry favor with NATO leadership in order to gain the bloc’s support amid cooled relations with its neighbor," Karasev concluded.