Europe may see influx of weapons from Ukraine — study

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The end of the conflict in Ukraine could lead to a sharp increase in the smuggling of military-grade weapons into European countries, according to a study by the British analytical center Obsidian Research Bureau (ORB), obtained by TASS.

The study says that Ukrainian authorities have so far recorded the loss of 593,000 weapons. "Though this figure only represents documented losses," ORB noted.

Meanwhile, specific routes for illegal arms supplies have already emerged. Key transit lines include the Balkan route through Moldova and Romania, the Turkish corridor and Black Sea ports, particularly Odessa.

"The conflict has revived and expanded trafficking corridors that were established during the Balkan Wars of the 1990s," the study says.

According to ORB, more than 2,000 weapons, including small arms and anti-tank systems, were seized at EU borders between January and April 2025 alone. The European black market is expected to be flooded with assault rifles and explosives, which would significantly increase the firepower of criminal groups, ORB said.