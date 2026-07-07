Ukrainian forces launch two overnight attacks on Belgorod — governor

BELGOROD, July 7. /TASS/. Repeated missile strikes have been launched against Belgorod and the Belgorod district, resulting in injuries and damage, Acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev stated.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have launched repeated missile strikes on Belgorod and the Belgorod district. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties following the shelling. <…> A report has been received in Belgorod regarding a fire at an infrastructure facility. Firefighters are at the scene," he said.

Earlier, he reported "a massive Ukrainian missile attack" in which "although most of the missiles were intercepted, some struck civilian infrastructure." The regional head then noted that "three people were injured in the village of Belovskoye."

Shuvayev also noted that power and water outages have been reported. Energy infrastructure facilities have sustained serious damage, the acting governor stressed.