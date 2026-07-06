FIFA fines Balogun $40,000 for red card in World Cup match

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. The FIFA has decided to fine US national team forward Folarin Balogun $40,000 for receiving a red card in the World Cup Round of 16 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, journalist Rob Harris reported on his X page.

According to him, half of the fine will be paid by the US Soccer.

On July 5, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee lifted Balogun's suspension, allowing him to play in the next match against Belgium. Journalist Ben Jacobs later reported that FIFA made this decision after the organization’s President Gianni Infantino received a call from the White House. US President Donald Trump later confirmed that he had called Infantino regarding this matter and asked him to reconsider suspending the player. On July 6, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee rejected the Royal Belgian Football Association’s appeal to overturn Balogun’s red card.

Balogun received a red card in the Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-0) for a foul on defender Tarik Muharemovic. The American player struck his opponent from behind on the leg with his cleats. Thanks to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's decision, Balogun will be able to play in the Round of 16 match against Belgium, which will take place in the early morning hours of July 7.

The FIFA World Cup is being held in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament will conclude on July 19.