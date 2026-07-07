Ukrainian attacks on medical facilities constitute serious war crime — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Targeted attacks on medical facilities and assaults on the lives of medical workers and patients constitute a serious war crime, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"During the past week, medical facilities and sanitary vehicles were attacked by the Ukrainian military in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, as well as in the Donetsk People's Republic," Miroshnik wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The Banderites openly disregarded the norms of international humanitarian law and carried out a series of deliberate attacks on medical facilities and attempts against the lives of both medics and patients, which is a grave war crime," he stressed.

The diplomat noted that three ambulance crew members were injured in a drone strike on their vehicle in the town of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. A similar attack left two ambulance crew members injured in the Zaporozhye Region. A rural health post was damaged in the village of Semyonovka in the Kherson Region. Moreover, a drone attack damaged the roof of a hospital in the Kievsky district of Donetsk.

"Under international humanitarian law, medical personnel and facilities cannot be considered military targets and cannot be attacked," Miroshnik stressed.