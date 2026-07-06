Secretary-general admits NATO has limits regarding support to Ukraine’s air defenses

ANKARA, July 6. /TASS/. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte admitted that NATO is not able to satisfy all the demands of Ukraine’s air defenses, but is doing its best.

"There is a limit to the amount of interceptors there are in NATO territory," he said, answering to a question about Russia’s strikes on Kiev.

"The United States is doing everything they can to deliver on the PURL [Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List] commitment, and they are doing. So, even as we speak, PURL deliveries, including interceptors, are being sent to Ukraine," the NATO secretary told reporters at a news conference in the run-up to the NATO summit due in Ankara on July 7-8.

The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) is a NATO framework that coordinates the procurement of US-manufactured military equipment and munitions for Ukraine.